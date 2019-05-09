WASSERMAN--Alan Jeffrey. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan J. Wasserman, DDS, of New York City and Pawling, NY. He was the son of the late Dr. Bernard and Evelyn Chodosh Wasserman; devoted husband for 37 years of the late Susan Golick; treasured brother of Steven (Judith), Nancy (John) and Neil (Andrea); and devoted uncle to Michael, Matthew (Rebekah), Daniel (Erin), Brianna, and Evan. Alan was a kind and gentle person who touched those around him with grace and enormous humor. He was a talented and trusted dentist for more than 40 years, a gifted photographer and builder of exceptionally crafted model boats and radio controlled gliders, a terrific storyteller, and a lover of family. His dedication to eradicating lupus through his work with the SLE Foundation and Lupus Research Alliance was unwavering. We will miss his love, his generosity, and his seemingly unending collection of jokes. The funeral will take place at 10:00am on Friday, May 10 at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76 Street, New York, NY. Donations may be made in Alan's memory to the Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016. The family will be receiving visitors directly after interment and between 6:00 and 9:00pm at 50 E. 79 Street, Manhattan.



