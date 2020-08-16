1/
ALAN WHITE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE--Alan "Chip", died August 5 in New York City, at 73. A jazz musician and composer, Chip White was a proud drummer in the band and cherished by a wide circle of friends. The son of Algernon White and Norma White, he was the beloved partner of the late Sibyl Golden and the devoted brother of Raymond White. Chip was a cosmic traveler in the jazz universe for decades, working with musical icons including Etta Jones, Houston Person, Teddy Edwards, Jaki Byard and many others. He produced many CDs of his own music, including "Family Dedications and More" in 2014. He was the author of a book of poems about jazz musicians, "I'm Just a Drummer in the Band." And so he was. And so much more.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved