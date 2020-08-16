ALAN WHITE

WHITE--Alan "Chip", died August 5 in New York City, at 73. A jazz musician and composer, Chip White was a proud drummer in the band and cherished by a wide circle of friends. The son of Algernon White and Norma White, he was the beloved partner of the late Sibyl Golden and the devoted brother of Raymond White. Chip was a cosmic traveler in the jazz universe for decades, working with musical icons including Etta Jones, Houston Person, Teddy Edwards, Jaki Byard and many others. He produced many CDs of his own music, including "Family Dedications and More" in 2014. He was the author of a book of poems about jazz musicians, "I'm Just a Drummer in the Band." And so he was. And so much more.





