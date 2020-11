Or Copy this URL to Share

WINSTON--Alan, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on the Upper West Side. Alan, an artist, is remembered for his collections of native American artifacts, primitive art and old iron. His 2nd Avenue shop in midtown Manhattan was a popular gathering place for dealers and collectors in 60s/80s. Alan, a great raconteur with a wonderful sense of humour, lost his wife, Fiona Armstrong, in 2003.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store