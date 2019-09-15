YANCOVITZ--Alan Michael, 73, on August 24, 2019 after a battle with lymphoma. Born in Brooklyn, he was an alumnus of Columbia College. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pat Whitcomb Yancovitz, his son Andrew Yancovitz, Andrew's partner Diane Guest, his brother Dr. Stanley Yancovitz, and nieces and nephews. Alan was a gregarious ride leader for the Suffolk Bicycle Riders Association and an accomplished triathlete. He was an avid fisherman and spent much of his life in or on the water. His swift wit and fierce love for his family are forever missed.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019