ACKERMAN--Dr. Albert L. 88, passed away in Los Angeles on July 16, 2019. He was a prominent board certified ophthalmic surgeon in private practice in New York City and dedicated clinical researcher for over 55 years. He was an accomplished classical and jazz pianist and avid patron of modern art, theater, and musicals. He especially loved to listen to and peform the works of Gershwin and Rachmaninov. Dr. Ackerman earned his B.S. from Columbia College in 1952 and his M.D. in 1956 from New York University College of Medicine. He was a Schepens Retina Fellow at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary of the Harvard Medical School and a charter member of The Retina Society (founded 1967). Dr. Ackerman established vitreoretinal services at several New York and New Jersey hospitals. He was Attending Ophthalmic Surgeon at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai and Clinical Associate Professor Emeritus of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Ackerman authored over 40 articles and chapters in several ophthalmology books and presented his work at national and international conferences. Dr. Ackerman was a warm and kind hearted care giver, mentor, and father beloved by his family, patients, residents and colleagues. He is survived by his two children and long time partner.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019