ALBERT AMATULLI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT AMATULLI.
Service Information
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY
11762
(516)-882-8200
Obituary
Send Flowers

AMATULLI--Albert John, of Greenwich Village, NY on December 24, 2019. A proud U.S. Army Veteran, a Graphic Artist for NBC and Avon and a teacher at FIT. Survived by his sister Anne Marie Romeo, and his brothers John and Frank. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, Sunday, 2-7pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am Maria Regina R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Woodside. www.massapequa funeralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.