AMATULLI--Albert John, of Greenwich Village, NY on December 24, 2019. A proud U.S. Army Veteran, a Graphic Artist for NBC and Avon and a teacher at FIT. Survived by his sister Anne Marie Romeo, and his brothers John and Frank. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, Sunday, 2-7pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am Maria Regina R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Woodside. www.massapequa funeralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 28, 2019