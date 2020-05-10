BAUM--Albert. Mr. Albert Baum who retired to Wellington, Florida, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, of natural causes. He was 91 years old, Albert served in the United States Army during the time of the Korean War and was a graduate of Long Island University. He had a long and successful career as a businessman and also served on the Board of Directors of The New York Metropolitan Board of Trade. Albert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara Baum, his daughters, Debbie Ressler (Marc), Leslie Geller and Barbara Gallant (Scott). He is survived by Jill and Ronald Greenwald, Linda and Larry Eisenberg and Wendy and Tod Sinai, and ten grandchildren. A private family-only service will be held on May 10, 2020 at 10:00am at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Glendale, New York.





