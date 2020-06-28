ALBERT BLANK

BLANK--Albert. 95, died peacefully at home on June 17, 2020. An applied mathematician, he did seminal work in optics, developing a theorem for binocular space perception. As Professor of Mathematics, he inspired students at NYU and Carnegie Mellon, headed a multi-year national study group which developed calculus courses for high school students, wrote a three volume textbook on Calculus, and, in retirement, developed a computer-assisted tactile course for teaching calculus to the blind. He loved English Country Dancing, served on the Board of the national society, and supported the growth of several local groups. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Nancy DeVore, daughters Sharon, Tamara, Deborah, and Irina (Caldwell), and his four grandchildren. A memorial event will be held in this honor at a later date.





