ALBERT BRENT
BRENT--Albert. Died July 19, 2020, 99 years, 11 months and 8 days. Beloved father of Bruce (Chistine Simpson), Richard (Elizabeth Wieckowski), Bradley (Denise Gindlesperger) and Robert. Cherished grandfather of Leisa and Wyatt Brent, Camille Wieckowski Brent, and Aidan and Nova Wittenstein Brent. Devoted husband of Marcia Singer. Predeceased by dear son Brian, adored first wife Georgine (Babel), with whom he had five sons, and who he thought of every day, and second wife, Elaine Smiley.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
