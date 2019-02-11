Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT DAVIS. View Sign





DAVIS--Albert M., The Trustees, Alumni, Faculty, Staff, Parents, and Students of Riverdale Country School mourn and celebrate Albert M. Davis, who passed away February 6, 2019. Al Davis was and always will be a cornerstone of what makes Riverdale the school that it is. From 1953, when he came to Riverdale, until his first retirement in 1987, and then during his second career as school historian and archivist, which concluded only a few years ago, Al Davis exemplified a life of service, a life dedicated to "the other person first", one of Riverdale's core principles since its founding in 1907. Al Davis was a Riverdale coach, physical education teacher, advisor, dorm master, mentor to young faculty, and continuous contact with alumni around the world for the 65 years of his association with the school. No one during those years meant more to more people than Al Davis. He stood for effort and excellence, the joy of athletic competition and competitiveness, for sportsmanship, for team play, and for life lived by example. He taught generations of students that "we" always achieves more than "me", and that hard and committed effort, in the classroom, in the athletic arena, and throughout life's struggles matters enormously. Al Davis was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, and enlisted in the U.S. Army on graduation from high school in 1943. Al and his twin brother Charles were assigned to the 17th Airborne Division (paratroops) and participated, together, in the Battle of the Bulge, during which Al was awarded the Bronze Star for Gallantry. Al fought with his division and crossed the Rhine into Germany in 1945 and took part in the maintenance of order in Berlin after the German surrender. He often said that the hardest duty he ever performed was protecting citizens from the predations of Soviet soldiers in Berlin, which was his unit's task. Al was proud of his service to his country, and like men of his generation, only spoke about it rarely. Al used the G.I. Bill to become a proud graduate of Slippery Rock State Teachers College in western Pennsylvania. He was fond of his alma mater, which he liked to compare favorably to Harvard, Yale, and other eastern imitations. Al Davis began his teaching career at Riverdale in 1953, and essentially, it never ended until his death on February 6. So great was Al's influence on his students over these many years, and on his colleagues and others who knew him, that he remained a role model. A memorial celebration service to be held at Riverdale Country School will be announced shortly. Burial will take place in Pittsburgh privately. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

