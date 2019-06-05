Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT DRIVER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DRIVER--Albert W. August 4, 1927 - May 8, 2019. Albert W. Driver, formerly General Counsel and Vice President of J.C. Penney, and co- founder of the Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, a monthly legal journal that emphasized diversity and pro bono work, died of natural causes on May 8. Driver was active on many committees of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York (the City Bar), also serving on the board of directors for the Mobilization for Youth Legal Services and providing pro bono work in various areas. Educated at Yale University and University of Virginia Law School, he promoted ethical legal practice and called for lawyers to become involved in their communities and in social action through the Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, a newspaper founded with his wife, Martha M. Driver, a former top financial executive with TIAA-CREF, who served as publisher. The first issue was published in September 1993, and the paper reached a circulation of 30,000 before it was sold in 2014; it continues now as Corporate Counsel Business Journal. He is survived by his wife, Martha (Lou) Driver and two daughters, Martha and Sara Driver.



