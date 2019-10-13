Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT FENNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FENNER--Albert. Al died peacefully at age 92 on October 10, 2019. He was born and raised in Kew Gardens, Queens and was imbued with the humanistic spirit and passionate commitment to fairness, equality, social justice and the mistreatment of people in a capitalist system. Al was predeceased by his son Curt, and wife Marilyn of 70 years. He is survived by his daughter Amy, son-in-law Richard, granddaughter Lauren, grandson-in-law Bryan, and great-granddaughters Olivia and Sydney. Al battled mouth cancer for the last four years of his life. He was not only a patient, but a friend and confidante with every doctor he came into contact with. He was a remarkably successful businessman who, with his best friend and partner, Burt Marans, started Malibu, a lace company. Another outstanding highlight of his life was volunteering at Greenwich Hospital for 11 years. Al had a great sense of humor and enjoyed performing at comedy clubs in New York City. He was a master sailor, and a few of his many other interests included travel, opera, and classical music. Al was committed to the values and beliefs as set forth by his grandfather and father, which became the core of his life lessons as communicated to his daughter Amy and granddaughter Lauren and anyone else he came into contact with. He was a voracious reader and generous giver to organizations that promoted system change with a humanistic orientation. Al was beloved by all who knew him and was fearlessly independent throughout his life. He was a role model for dealing with adversity, a man of strong will and yet, an unusually compassionate person, Al led by example hoping to influence others to live a meaningful life. He was extraordinarily successful in this mission! A memorial service will be planned for a November date.



