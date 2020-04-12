FINE--Albert. On April 5, 2020 Albert Fine, 95 years old, passed away from complications related to Covid-19. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 24, 1924 to Solomon and Lillian Fine both immigrants from Poland. As a child, he was a proud Eagle Scout and attended Brooklyn College. His time at Brooklyn College was interrupted when he joined the Army during World War II, serving as a private first class medic in the 121st Infantry, United States Army from 1942-1945. He finished his college degree and went to NYU Dental School. While working summers in the Catskills, he met Shirley Haas and they married on April 11, 1953. The couple, married for 66 years, lived in Borough Park and Midwood Park, Brooklyn and Woodmere, Long Island and retired to Longmeadow MA. Throughout his life, Albert practiced dentistry, first in Coney Island and then in Brighton Beach, retiring in 1990. A man of great passions, he loved fishing and swimming in the sea, and gardening. He studied the Japanese art of bonsai. He loved playing and watching football and tennis. He loved culture and the arts and later in life took up painting and sculpture. A gourmand, he loved to eat good food. With his wife, he literally traveled the world. He was preceded in death by sisters Edith Multer and Carrie Reiss. He is survived by his wife Shirley Haas Fine, his two daughters Lisa M. Fine of East Lansing, Michigan and Tina K. Fine, of NYC, his son-in-law, Peter I. Berg, his four grandchildren, Zoe Fine, Dana Berg, Isabel Reich, Noah Reich. Lisa and Tina Fine
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020