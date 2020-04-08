Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert K. Webster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1937 - 2020

Albert K. "Nick" Webster, of New York City, NY, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where he lived with his wife Dr. Sara (Sally) Beyer Webster for 60 years. He was 82 years old.



Born in Brooklyn, New York on October 14, 1937 he lived his early years in Ridgewood N.J., graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1955. He graduated from



In 1962, he and his wife Sally and moved to New York City. He joined the New York Philharmonic (NYP) as assistant to Carlos Mosley and in 1965 was appointed assistant manager of the NYP. He served as the general manager of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra from 1971-75 and returned to the NYP as the managing director with music directors Pierre Boulez and Zubin Mehta. He became the executive vice president and managing director of the NYP from 1978-1990.



Upon his retirement in 1990, he remained an arts consultant based in NYC from 1991 - 2020 with such clients as the: Bush Foundation; BETA; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; The Juilliard School. He served on the Board of Directors for the League of American Orchestras, the American Composers Orchestra, the American Music Center, the Harvard Pierian Foundation, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, and the Maine Coast Artists. Additionally, he was a board member of the Great Pond Conservation Trust in Maine, where he had a family vacation home in Surry on Toddy Pond.



He is survived by his wife, Dr. Sally Beyer Webster; daughter, Dr. Kate Webster and her wife Marsha East; daughter-in-law Kristina Stierholz and three grandchildren, Karl, Lillian, and Eric. He is preceded in death by his son, Albert V.B. Webster.



A memorial service will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: 1) The Harvard Glee Club Foundation https://hgcalumni.org/online-donati

on; or 2) The American Composers Orchestra: https://donorbox.org/aco-general-do

nation-form; or 3) The Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust: https://www.greatpondtrust.org/ways

-of-giving/ Albert K. "Nick" Webster, of New York City, NY, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where he lived with his wife Dr. Sara (Sally) Beyer Webster for 60 years. He was 82 years old.Born in Brooklyn, New York on October 14, 1937 he lived his early years in Ridgewood N.J., graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1955. He graduated from Harvard University in 1959 with a degree in Physics. He was a member of the Harvard Glee Club and was the undergraduate manager. He also studied with Nadia Boulanger in France for two summers. After graduating, he returned to manage the Harvard Glee Club's trip to the Far East in the Summer of 1961 and the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra tour of Mexico in 1963.In 1962, he and his wife Sally and moved to New York City. He joined the New York Philharmonic (NYP) as assistant to Carlos Mosley and in 1965 was appointed assistant manager of the NYP. He served as the general manager of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra from 1971-75 and returned to the NYP as the managing director with music directors Pierre Boulez and Zubin Mehta. He became the executive vice president and managing director of the NYP from 1978-1990.Upon his retirement in 1990, he remained an arts consultant based in NYC from 1991 - 2020 with such clients as the: Bush Foundation; BETA; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; The Juilliard School. He served on the Board of Directors for the League of American Orchestras, the American Composers Orchestra, the American Music Center, the Harvard Pierian Foundation, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, and the Maine Coast Artists. Additionally, he was a board member of the Great Pond Conservation Trust in Maine, where he had a family vacation home in Surry on Toddy Pond.He is survived by his wife, Dr. Sally Beyer Webster; daughter, Dr. Kate Webster and her wife Marsha East; daughter-in-law Kristina Stierholz and three grandchildren, Karl, Lillian, and Eric. He is preceded in death by his son, Albert V.B. Webster.A memorial service will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: 1) The Harvard Glee Club Foundation https://hgcalumni.org/online-donation; or 2) The American Composers Orchestra: https://donorbox.org/aco-general-donation-form; or 3) The Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust: https://www.greatpondtrust.org/ways-of-giving/ Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Harvard Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close