KORMAN--Albert Harold. On December 2, 2019 (Manhattan) we lost a loving and dearly loved man; a faithful defender of social justice and ardent NY Yankees fan. Born in the Bronx in 1929, Hal served as Army Corpsman Korman(!) in the Korean War, followed by a career in social work and the corrections field, retiring as New York City Deputy Commissioner of Probation in the early 1990s. He was also a brilliant pianist who could instantly play by ear any song he heard. With Hal at masterful command, his Steinway was the centerpiece of countless joyful social gatherings. We will miss his affection, his wit, and his wonderful smile. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice; sons Bruce Korman (Miriam Putnam) and Glenn (Katie) Korman; one grandson; many adoring nieces and nephews; legions of friends. A memorial service will be held on December 14, 2019 in Manhattan. Please contact the family for further details. Memorial donations in Hal's honor may be made to Exploring The Arts www.exploringthearts.org
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 12, 2019