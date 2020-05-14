LASHER--Albert Charles, died at home on Tuesday of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He lived a purposeful life for 91 years: respected journalist, innovative business leader, tireless charity activist, magician, off-Broadway producer, avid tennis player, selfless friend and mentor to many. But what mattered more to him than anything else was his family. He was the devoted husband of 52 years and business partner of Stephanie; adoring father of Risa (Brad), Renee, Micah (Elizabeth), and the late Ian David; doting grandfather of Ilana, Daphne, Candace, Nathaniel, Benjamin, and Phoebe; cherished brother of Eric (Maureen). Albert would have asked that any contributions made in his memory go to the Morgan Adams Foundation, funding kids' cancer research: www.morganadams foundation.org. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in New York Times on May 14, 2020.