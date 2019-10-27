Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT MILDVAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILDVAN--Albert Samuel, M.D., Age 87, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Philadelphia, died peacefully on October 24, 2019 at Roland Park Place, Baltimore, MD, after a prolonged illness. Dr. Mildvan had a distinguished career as Professor, then Emeritus Professor, of Biological Chemistry and Chemistry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he received his M.D. in 1957. He received his A.B. degree in chemistry and mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1953 and spent time as post-doctoral fellow with the Institute of Animal Physiology in Cambridge, England. He was also on the faculty at the Johnson Foundation at the University of Pennsylvania before returning to Baltimore. His scientific contributions span wide fields, from mathematical theories of aging, spectroscopy, enzyme kinetics, and clinical medicine. The author of over 200 publications, he was best known for the ingenuity with which he pressed the technique of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) into the service of studying the basic structure and activity of enzymes. Recipient of numerous honors and awards, chairs and editorships, including the Gordon Conference on Enzymes, Director Johns Hopkins M.D./Ph.D Program, and the Herbert Sober Prize of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Beloved husband of Patricia June Tarr Mildvan, M.D.; father of Heather Mildvan Pytel, Pamela Mildvan Cummins, and Margo Susan Mildvan; father-in-law of Theodore R. Cummins, Ph.D, and Eric T. Arnold; brother of Donna Mildvan, M.D. Grandfather of Hannah and Benjamin Cummins and Clement Pytel. His love, devotion and brilliance will be missed and never forgotten. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be designated for the Mildvan Family Scholarship Fund, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and sent to SOM Development, 750 E. Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.



Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close