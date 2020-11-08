SABATINI, Albert J., M.D. Psychiatrist, recognized for his work treating the homeless mentally ill in New York City, passed away at his home on the Upper East Side on October 29, at age 87. A native of the Bronx, he graduated from Columbia University, served in the Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, and received his M.D. from the University of Bologna, Italy. He began his career at Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital with a Psychiatric Residency, and rose to become Medical Director, a position he held for eight years. Dr. Sabatini was Associate Attending Psychiatrist at NYU Medical Center, Staff Psychiatrist at the Manhattan VA Hospital, and Research Associate Professor of Psychiatry at NYU School of Medicine. He served on many important committees including the New York State Commission on Quality of Care Task Force on Criminal Justice and Mental Health. Dr. Sabatini maintained a private practice in NYC for over 50 years. Connoisseur of opera and musical theater, lover of crosswords, Italy, and a good Negroni, Al was a consummate gentleman whose intellect, wit, warmth and generosity will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his sister Olga Welsh, nieces Leslie, Lisa, Melissa and nephew Charlie, second cousin Arthur Sabatini, niece Carol Capano, nephew Billy Sabatini, and additional extended family members. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Floating Hospital at: https://www.thefloating hospital.org/AlSabatini
or by mail: The Floating Hospital, Attn: Sam Lamont, PO Box 3391, New York, NY 10163-3391