1/1
ALBERT SABATINI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SABATINI, Albert J., M.D. Psychiatrist, recognized for his work treating the homeless mentally ill in New York City, passed away at his home on the Upper East Side on October 29, at age 87. A native of the Bronx, he graduated from Columbia University, served in the Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, and received his M.D. from the University of Bologna, Italy. He began his career at Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital with a Psychiatric Residency, and rose to become Medical Director, a position he held for eight years. Dr. Sabatini was Associate Attending Psychiatrist at NYU Medical Center, Staff Psychiatrist at the Manhattan VA Hospital, and Research Associate Professor of Psychiatry at NYU School of Medicine. He served on many important committees including the New York State Commission on Quality of Care Task Force on Criminal Justice and Mental Health. Dr. Sabatini maintained a private practice in NYC for over 50 years. Connoisseur of opera and musical theater, lover of crosswords, Italy, and a good Negroni, Al was a consummate gentleman whose intellect, wit, warmth and generosity will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his sister Olga Welsh, nieces Leslie, Lisa, Melissa and nephew Charlie, second cousin Arthur Sabatini, niece Carol Capano, nephew Billy Sabatini, and additional extended family members. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Floating Hospital at: https://www.thefloating hospital.org/AlSabatini or by mail: The Floating Hospital, Attn: Sam Lamont, PO Box 3391, New York, NY 10163-3391


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved