STURMER--Albert. Albert Lawrence Sturmer, a loving and generous man, cantor, rabbi, and stockbroker, passed away April 3, 2020 in White Plains, NY. He was 85. Beloved by family and friends, he touched the lives of many with his warmth, humor, and compassion. He fiercely loved life. A longtime resident of Edgemont, NY, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sheila; his children Shari Weiller (Bruce), Gayle (Eric Rosenberg) and Michael (Caroline Samuels); his adored grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Benjamin and Samuel; his in-laws Bonnie and Herb Kahn, nephew and niece Peter and Lara Kahn; and many other dear relatives and close friends. Albert was born in 1934 in the Bronx to Harold and Betty Sturmer. His older brother, Ronnie, and identical twin Stanley both predeceased him. His childhood on Townsend Avenue and at Taft High School created lifelong friendships and fond memories. Albert attended the Jewish Theological Seminary and Hebrew Union College where he received a Bachelor's degree of Sacred Music in 1959. As a young cantor, he worked with several New York area congregations, including a -13-year tenure at Mount Neboh Synagogue in Manhattan. He graced the pulpit with his profound love of music and rich tenor voice. In the mid-1960s, Albert started a long and successful career as a stockbroker, fueled by his strong work ethic, holding positions successively at Paine Webber, E.F. Hutton and Merrill Lynch. He led a fulfilling dual professional life: the workweek in the stock market, and evenings and weekends devoted to rabbinical-cantorial activities, especially weddings, which brought him immense joy. Hundreds of families were touched by his heartfelt soul and beautiful voice. With the Exchange Club in White Plains, Albert played an active role establishing the Child Abuse Prevention Center of New York. He greatly enjoyed his summer family home in the Berkshires, listening to classical music, boating, reading, relaxing, and hosting many friends and extended family. He was an ardent supporter of nearby Tanglewood, and loved attending rehearsals, concerts, lectures and workshops there. Despite having Alzheimer's disease in the latter part of his life, Albert had many moments of happiness with his family and longtime aides. He continued to make music throughout his life, and he strove every day to live fully with compassion, joy, laughter and love. He will be greatly missed. Donations in Albert's memory may be made to the Hudson Valley Chapter, or the Tanglewood Music Center.



