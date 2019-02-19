VORSPAN--Albert, lifelong champion of social justice, Vice President Emeritus of Union for Reform Judaism, a founder of Reform Judaism's social action movement and Religious Action Center. Died February 17 at home in New Paltz, NY. Survived and adored by four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His beloved wife of 72 years, Shirley, died August 27, 2018. Funeral services will be held in New Paltz on Wednesday, February 20 at 12:00pm. See www.copelandfhnp.com/obituaries for exact location and address. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Religious Action Center, Washington, DC.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2019