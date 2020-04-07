WEBSTER--Albert K. The New York Philharmonic deeply mourns the passing, on April 3, of Albert K. "Nick" Webster, a longtime leader of the organization (1962-71 and, as Managing Director, 1975-90). During his tenure the Philharmonic grew artistically and financially thanks to his commitment to the highest artistic and business standards. His legacy includes the formation of the Volunteer Council, and he was involved in the creation of the Concerts in the Parks. On leaving the Philharmonic Nick said: "My most cherished memories are of the people that make this institution so extraordinary: the staff, the Board of Directors, the volunteers, and, most particularly, the musicians of the Orchestra, whom I love and respect as no others." The admiration and affection are returned. The Philharmonic extends condolences to his wife, Sally, and his children and grandchildren, and to the other artistic organizations he served. Peter W. May, Oscar L. Tang, and Deborah Borda



