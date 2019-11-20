HANNAMAN--Alberta Anna, 86, died November 14, 2019 at Elderwood in Lake Placid following an extended illness. She was born December 11, 1932 in Passaic, NJ to Henry and Alice Hannaman, raised and attended schools in Clifton, NJ. Student of Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art. As an artist, work included Offset stripper Screenline Photo NYC ; Verilen Graphics NYC; and Screen Images NYC. Poet (book) Prince of Flowers; contributed poems to poetry anthologies; exhibited in group shows; and exhibited Fine Art in Miniature at different Art Galleries. She lived in the East Village most of her life prior to moving to Lake Placid. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Judith Jaconetta, and nephew Danny S. Eagle. Family members include a sister, Diane Duntley and husband Robert of Lake Placid; niece Jill Dodge and husband Martin of Orange City, FL; grandnieces Nicole Dodge of Sanford, FL, and Shantel Dodge of Orlando, FL. Burial will take place in Schroon Lake, NY at Severance Cemetery in the spring. The M. B. Clark, Inc., Funeral Home in Lake Placid, NY is in charge of arrangements. Relatives and friends are invited to share a memory, or leave condolences at www.mb clarkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 20, 2019