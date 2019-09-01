ALEXANDER--Albina K. On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Albina K. Alexander passed away at the age of 93. Albie was born in Chicago on December 31, 1925. Albie moved to her beloved New York City where she worked as a medical technician and enjoyed all the city's cultural offerings. She married Kirk Alexander, an artist and TV director, in 1961. Albie was preceded in death by Kirk in 1984, and her sister Florence Mals. Albie is survived by sisters, Bernice Velategui, Mary O. Spradlin, and Evelyn Retherford; as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 1, 2019