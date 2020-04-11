Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEJANDRO ALBANO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALBANO--Alejandro. Dr. Alejandro Albano (Alex) passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Staten Island University Hospital. Alex was born on November 24, 1945, in the Philippines, and grew up with five brothers and five sisters. He moved to the U.S. to work first as an engineer and then later on as a doctor. Along the way, he married Ophelia "Peachie". Together, they raised five children - Ritzie, Leli, Pinky, AJ, and Joey; four grandchildren - Tori, Paolo, Shayne, Kylie; and one adorable great-grand- child, Mayari. Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of stories from his siblings, cousins, godchildren, nieces/nephews, co-workers, patients, and countless others he's impacted in a positive way. Alex believed in doing the right thing for the sake of doing the right thing, and our family is incredibly proud of the life he lived. We will celebrate his life at a later date, and we suspect that, in typical Alex fashion, he tinkered and planned his first year death anniversary to be next Easter 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations are being arranged for Alex's parish, St. Rita's Church of Staten Island. Please reach out to them or any family members for more information.



