ALERIO CARDINALE

CARDINALE--Alerio. Alerio A. Cardinale, son of Sicilian immigrants, real estate investor, attorney, veteran and beloved patriarch of a large family, died peacefully in Palm Beach, FL, on September 2, 2020, at age 102. His wife, Flory Davidoff Cardinale, was at his side. Alerio leaves four children, sons Alan and Philip Cardinale and daughters Adelinda Catalano and Louise Busch; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.





