PECHTER--Alese Owen. Alese Owen Pechter on March 18, 2020, Alese Owen Pechter passed away peacefully, just shy of her 91st birthday, at her home in Delray Beach, Florida, surrounded by her four sons, Stuart, Richard, Jay, and Todd Pechter. A child of the Depression, Alese Betty Cohen, was born April 27, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, the third child of respected dentist, Dr. Joseph J. Cohen and Norma Newman Cohen. Alese attended Erasmus Hall High School, in Brooklyn, NY, worked in radio for the Mutual Broadcasting system, then went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree from Adelphi University, in Garden City, NY, where she helped to establish Adelphi's first student radio station. Alese married Morton H. Pechter, of Pechter Baking Company, in 1949. The two were inseparable until Morton's passing in 2008. After starting her family and moving from Manhattan to Roslyn, Long Island, Alese became involved with the Parent-Teacher Association of the Roslyn School District, eventually becoming president of that organization. Alese regularly filled in as a substitute teacher in English, Speech, and Drama at the Junior High, and High school levels in Roslyn. Alese was a founder of the Long Island Science Museum, and served as its Executive Vice President for many years. After the sale of Pechter Baking Company, Alese and Mort embarked upon a new career as SCUBA photojournalists. They became pioneers in underwater photography, documenting their experiences, and lecturing internationally. They were closely involved with Mel Fisher's discovery and salvage of the Spanish treasure ship, Nuestra Senora de Atocha. The Pechters had three award winning books published: "What's in the Deep", "See the Sea", and "Skyward Bound", about hot air ballooning. They also worked with Fred Rogers in producing a show centered on SCUBA diving and the marine environment for "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood". Alese and Mort were recipients of multiple awards in recognition of their contributions to SCUBA diving and marine science including: The 2003 NOGI for Distinguished Service from The Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences; The 2008 Diver of the Year and 2015 Pioneer in SCUBA awards from Beneath the Sea; International SCUBA Diving Hall of Fame; Charter member Women Divers Hall of Fame; SSI Platinum Pro 5000 group in recognition of making over 5000 SCUBA dives; and Fellow National member in the Explorers Club for contributions to scientific knowledge in the field of geographical exploration. Alese and Mort were the official photographers for the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association. Their photos and articles have appeared in publications such as: "Life", "Time", "Newsweek", "Forbes", "Caribbean Travel", "Sport Diver", "SCUBA Diving", "National Geographic World", "Divers' Almanac", "Marine Conservation for the 21st Century", and "Dive the Coral Reefs", a New England Aquarium book. From their Florida home at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, Alese and Mort were privileged to witness Venus and Serena Williams' rise to tennis royalty, recognizing their potential, and photographing them from an early age. Alese and Mort were knowledgeable professional tennis photographers, who regularly worked with Chris Evert in promoting and photographing her annual Pro- Celebrity charity tennis tournaments in Delray Beach. They were also the official photographers for the Delray Beach International Tennis Championships. Alese was a credentialed photographer for many years at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, NY, and was still at ground level center court for the 2019 event at age 90. Alese is survived by her four sons, their wives, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.





