ESTREICHER--Aleta G. It is with great sadness that we note the untimely death on July 7 of Aleta Estreicher, for over 51 years wife and soulmate of Labor Center founder and faculty director Prof. Samuel Estreicher. Aleta graduated from Bryn Mawr College with honors in 1970 and from Columbia Law School in 1981, where she was Articles Editor of the Law Review and chief employee liaison to the union organizing the Columbia clerical workers. After clerking for Federal Judge Eugene Nickerson of the Eastern District of New York and working as a corporate associate at the law firm of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Aleta joined the faculty of New York Law School, teaching corporations and property law. Often cited for excellence in teaching and student relations, she also founded New York Law School's Securities Arbitration Clinic for small investors. In retirement, she took up pottery (tapping into a longstanding talent in visual arts) in addition to having fun with her grandchildren. Survivors include, in addition to Prof. Estreicher, their two children, Michael Simon and Hannah Rose, and grandchildren Sophia Rose and Lyla Bee. Donations in Aleta's memory may be made by check payable to "NYU Law - Aleta Estreicher Graduation Prize" and mailed to Development Office, NYU School of Law, 22 Washington Square North, New York, NY 10011. NYU Center for Labor and Employment Law





