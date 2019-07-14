NAVAB--Alex. The Southampton Hospital Association and The Southampton Hospital Foundation families mourn the untimely passing of our esteemed friend and benefactor Alex Navab. Alex gave unselfishly of his time, talent and resources to our hospital and to so many other important charitable causes. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mary Kathryn, and their children. Robert S. Chaloner, President, Southampton Hospital Association Kenneth B. Wright, Chairman, Southampton Hospital Association Howard M. Lorber, Chairman, Southampton Hospital Foundation
Published in The New York Times on July 14, 2019