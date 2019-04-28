WEIL--Alex. Alex Weil died peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife, Marie and loving caretakers on April 17th, 2019 at the age of 67. Born in New York City, the son of Soya Pelagio, a prominent Portuguese concert Pianist and Walter Weil, a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany in 1935 and then fought for the American Army's 10th Mountain Division in WWII, Alex became a pioneer in the television commercial industry as Founder, CEO and Creative Director of Charlex. Cherished husband of Marie Lindstrom Weil, beloved Father of Marion Roaman and Joseph Weil, adored Step Father of Alexander Rubin, Teddy Rubin and Noah Rubin and devoted Grandfather of Oliver Roaman, Reese Roaman, Isaiah Weil and Henry Weil. Donations may be made to the Zen Center For Contemplative Care. http://www.zencare.org or Visiting Nurses Services of NY http://www.vsny.org
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019