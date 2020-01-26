ADAM--Alexander Jay, 1/11/84 -1/25/07 It has been thirteen years since you lost your battle with Ewings Sarcoma. Every day, we remember the calm grace and deep courage with which you faced the awful pain of the disease and your inevitable death. We miss you and all the complexities and contradictions of wonderful you - the shy guy who loved the spotlight, the careful observer of others who loved to talk about himself-the guy who bumbled masterfully through life somehow ending up exactly where he wanted to be, deeply kind, funny, original, smart, handsome you. We even miss your dreadful taste in sweaters. We honor your dear memory with the Alex Adam Awards at Princeton, for the "most talented undergrad with the worst GPA". You touched people in ways you never really understood, darling. The world is a darker place without you. Love, mom, dad, Nick and Dash
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020