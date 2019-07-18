CLARK--Alexander Meeker, of Manhattan, died on July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen Regan, and devoted father of Ashley and Brooks, grandfather of four grandchildren and uncle of several nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Hawleyville, Connecticut, he graduated from Vermont Academy, Dartmouth College, and Harvard Business School. He went on to investment banking, serving on several boards of directors, including American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company. Always an avid runner and gardener and lifelong Mets and Jets fan. Visitation will be Friday, July 19 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with funeral service following at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Avenue in New York.
Published in The New York Times on July 18, 2019