FEINGOLD--Alexander, of Manhattan, born September 25, 1924, passed away on March 17, 2020 in New York City at the age of 95. Alex, known affectionately as "Olesh," was born in Warsaw, Poland, the middle child of three brothers. The outbreak of WWII shattered his family but thanks to his youth and resolve, Alex endured and survived the horror of Auschwitz. With the help of family in the United States, Alex arrived in New York in 1947 where he was eventually re-united with his father, Aron and older brother, Joseph. He quickly became a true New Yorker. Working in architecture, he was able to explore the entire city and master a fifth new language. He embraced this new world with determination despite the tragedy that preceded him. He met Diana, his future wife and the mother of his children, in 1965. They were married for 49 years until her death in 2015. Alex, soft-spoken and full of charm and graciousness to all he knew, will be dearly missed. He is survived by his three sons, Peter, Mark and Nicholas, his brother Joseph, daughter-in-law Amy and his grandson, Dylan. No services are planned.



