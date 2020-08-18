1/1
ALEXANDER GLASSMAN
GLASSMAN--Alexander. Alexander Glassman, age 107, died peacefully on August 15, 2020 in his home in Armonk, NY. He lived life to the fullest. His family was the center of his world and he was the center of theirs. A talented doctor, he was Chief of Anesthesia at White Plains Hospital for 25 years. Selma, the love of his life and his wife of 76 years, passed in 2019. He is survived by his son Charles (Debra) Glassman and daughter Rollyn (James) Dritz, his five grandchildren, Alyson, Russell, Rebecca, Daniel, and Juli-Ann, and his 10 great-grandchildren. He is loved and will always be deeply missed.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
