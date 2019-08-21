JAKOBY--Alexander. Father of our dear partner, Arthur Jakoby, was blessed with a wonderful marriage to his beloved wife, Rose, and with a very loving son and daughter, Leslie, and five terrific and adoring grandchildren. Alex's response to the wreckage of the Holocaust was to courageously build a life of honor and respect for himself and his beautiful family and to create a very successful jewelry business from scratch. Bravo, Alex! We are very saddened and extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the entire Jakoby family. Herrick, Feinstein LLP
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 21, 2019