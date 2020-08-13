1/
ALEXANDER KENNEDY
KENNEDY--Alexander S. "Sandy" December 12, 1940 - August 7, 2020. A graduate of Buckley and Groton Schools and Princeton University, Sandy obtained an MBA at Wharton. Having served as Lieutenant (jg) in the Navy Reserve, he was employed by Morgan Guaranty Trust Company and Freedom Institute. He was a longtime member of the Blue Hill Troupe. Sandy spent most of his life in New York City and Northeast Harbor, and he loved them both. He is survived by his children, Thomas A. Kennedy and Anna S. Kennedy.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
