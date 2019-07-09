The trustees, staff and entire community of the Boys' Club of New York (BCNY) send our deepest condolences to the family of Alexander (Alex) Navab. In addition to Alex & his wife Mary Kathryn's strong support of the Boys' Club, Alex was a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2016, and a trustee of New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University, and the Robin Hood Foundation. He left an extraordinary legacy of kindness and generosity toward those in need. Heartfelt love and sympathy to our dear friend and board member MK Navab and their three children. We will remain forever grateful for the positive impact Alex made on countless lives, and we will miss him greatly.