NAVAB--Alexander. NewYork-Presbyterian mou- rns the death of Alexander (Alex) Navab. A beloved and dedicated Hospital Trustee for six years, Alex lent his astute judgment and exceptional financial acumen for the benefit of the Hospital and its patients. Alex was a very engaged and respected member of the Board's Budget and Finance Committee for nearly the whole of his Trusteeship. Alex and his wife's generosity and thoughtfulness made possible the Mary Kathryn and Alexander Navab Patient Suite for high-risk pregnant patients at the Sloane Hospital for Women at NewYork-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The Navabs also established the unique Mary Kathryn and Alex Navab Cardiothoracic Robotic Surgery Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Alex was an extraordinary person. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his beloved wife Mary Kathryn, his cherished children Arabella, Julian, and Neva, his devoted parents, his professional colleagues, and dear friends. Alex was a committed trustee, and we will miss him greatly. Jerry I. Speyer, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NewYork-Presbyterian Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian



