NAVAB--Alexander, '87CC The President and Trustees of Columbia University mourn the passing of Alexander Navab, Trustee, alumnus, benefactor, advisor, and beloved friend of the University. Alex overcame many obstacles early in his life. Born in Iran, he and his family took refuge in Greece following the 1979 Iranian Revolution and immigrated to the United States two years later, where he thrived at Columbia College, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1987 with honors, Phi Beta Kappa. After graduating from Columbia and Harvard Business School, Alex pursued a successful career as a global private equity investor, ascending to co-head of the Americas private equity business at KKR & Co., among other senior positions at the influential firm. In April 2019, he founded Navab Capital Partners, a values-driven private investment firm. A recipient of the John Jay Award for distinguished alumni, Alex showed a dedication to Columbia that was exceptional--from his roles as Trustee and benefactor to his work co-chairing Columbia College's historic Core to Commencement campaign and its Board of Visitors, he generously shared his strategic thinking and business expertise, making sure Columbia had the necessary resources to move confidently into the future. In addition to supporting athletics, Alex and his wife Mary Kathryn recently established the Navab Fellowship Program, which provides annual funding for Columbia College students to pursue full-time summer internships. Alex made an indelible mark on the worlds of finance, and philanthropy, and through his multitude of civic engagement and public service roles. In 2016, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He served on various boards and executive committees, including the Board of Trustees at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he and his wife founded the Mary Kathryn and Alex Navab Cardiothoracic Robotic Surgery Center, the Board of Directors at the Robin Hood Foundation, and the Executive Committee at The Hellenic Initiative. We offer our condolences to Alex's wife, Mary Kathryn Navab, his children, his extended family, and all who feel his loss. His generosity, leadership, and devotion to his alma mater, and to making the world a better place, are an inspiration to us all.



