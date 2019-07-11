NAVAB--Alexander. The Board of Trustees and the entire Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) community extend our deepest sympathy at the passing of Alexander Navab, husband of our Trustee and beloved member of the HSS family, Mary Kathryn Navab. Alex Navab was a leader in the business and civic worlds, a committed and visionary philanthropist, and a deeply devoted husband and father. Alex and Mary Kathryn have long been champions of children's health and supported transformative research and patient care in pediatric orthopedics, improving the lives of our youngest patients. We offer our deepest sympathy to Mary Kathryn, their children, and the entire Navab family. Thomas H. Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO; Bryan T. Kelly, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director; Mary K. Crow, M.D., Physician-in-Chief, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)



