NAVAB--Alexander. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) mourns the untimely passing of Alexander Navab. We have lost a dear friend and valued colleague. Alex joined FIS' board of directors just over a year ago and was a crucial contributor and invaluable resource to the company. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Mary Kathryn, their children and the entire Navab family. He will be deeply missed. Gary A. Norcross, Chairman, President and CEO; Keith W. Hughes, Lead Independent Director
Published in The New York Times on July 17, 2019