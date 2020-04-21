SUSSMAN--Alexander R. Born September 24, 1946, raised in Great Neck, and a resident of Scarsdale for the past 30 years, he passed away on April 19, 2020. Alex graduated from Princeton University and Yale Law School, after which he clerked for civil rights activist and jurist the Honorable Constance Baker Motley. He was a partner from 1979 to 2009, and of counsel from 2009 to the present, at the law firm of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. He was a successful corporate litigator, the co-author of a legal treatise on Takeover Defense, and a lifelong advocate for civil rights. Among his proudest accomplishments were his numerous pro bono representations throughout his career including a Sixth Circuit appeal against the Ku Klux Klan. He was a former board and executive committee member of the Legal Aid Society of New York and board member of New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, among other leadership roles. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Edna, children, Jason (Abby), Carl (Nicole), Matthew (Karen) and Eric (Lexi), grandchildren, Henry, Aliza and Galon, and his sister, Barbara (Marc). He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends who loved him.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020