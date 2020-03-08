BISHOP--Alexandra. With great sadness, the ASPCA mourns the death of Alexandra "Sandy" Griggs Bishop, who passed away on February 22. A tireless hero to animals in need, Sandy served on the ASPCA Board of Directors for 25 years and earned a unanimous "Life Trustee" designation by the Board in 2014. She was also a chairperson of the annual ASPCA Humane Awards Luncheon as recently as 2018. Sandy will be missed, but her legacy endures in the many lives she touched through her dedication and compassion.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020