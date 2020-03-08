Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEXANDRA BISHOP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BISHOP--Alexandra Griggs. The Westminster Kennel Club and her many friends mourn the loss of Alexandra Griggs Bishop, a member of Westminster since 2015. Known as "Sandy," she died peacefully at her home in New York City on February 22, 2020. She was interred at the St. Peter's Cemetery, Millbrook, NY. Sandy was born in 1935 in Patterson, New Jersey. She was the daughter of John W. Griggs and Emilie Carlton and beloved wife of the late Louis Faugeres Bishop III. They were avid Brittany Spaniel owners. Sandy worked for Petry Television/Media. She was active in various Clubs including The Leash, where she orchestrated the Biannual Westminster-Leash Match Show for many years; Westchester Kennel Club, The Colony Club and The Saratoga Reading Room. Sandy was a Life Trustee of the ASPCA. Loved by all, she is survived by her brother, Daniel W. Griggs of Northfield, IL. Donations may be made in her memory to the ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128, on their website:



BISHOP--Alexandra Griggs. The Westminster Kennel Club and her many friends mourn the loss of Alexandra Griggs Bishop, a member of Westminster since 2015. Known as "Sandy," she died peacefully at her home in New York City on February 22, 2020. She was interred at the St. Peter's Cemetery, Millbrook, NY. Sandy was born in 1935 in Patterson, New Jersey. She was the daughter of John W. Griggs and Emilie Carlton and beloved wife of the late Louis Faugeres Bishop III. They were avid Brittany Spaniel owners. Sandy worked for Petry Television/Media. She was active in various Clubs including The Leash, where she orchestrated the Biannual Westminster-Leash Match Show for many years; Westchester Kennel Club, The Colony Club and The Saratoga Reading Room. Sandy was a Life Trustee of the ASPCA. Loved by all, she is survived by her brother, Daniel W. Griggs of Northfield, IL. Donations may be made in her memory to the ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128, on their website: ASPCA.org Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close