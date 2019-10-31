FENDRICK--Alexandra "Sandy" Jackson, died at 104 years of age on October 29, 2019. Mother of Reed and Gene Fendrick, grandmother of Jennifer and Sabrina Fendrick, great- grandmother of Nima Patrick Gharekhanloo. Born New York City on August 8, 1915. Graduated Hunter College 1936. Advertising Manager at the Village Voice in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1987, at the age of 72, she was asked by Arthur Carter to set up the ad department for the New York Observer. Sandy loved theater, art, history and music. She was board member emeritus of the Gustav Mahler Society. Service Friday, 10:30am, at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th Street, NYC.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 31, 2019