GLADSTONE--Alexandra June. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt passed away peacefully on February 7th at age 82 surrounded by her loving family. Alex grew up in Great Neck, Long Island, graduated from Vassar College in 1958, and received a Masters in Counseling Psychology from NYU. She was a college counselor at SUNY Purchase for over 20 years, and carried her love of learning through adulthood. She was an avid reader, history scholar, enthusiastic tennis player, consummate hostess, and skilled listener who provided countless hours of helpful advice. Loving, kind, and giving with her family and friends, Alex will be dearly missed. Alex is survived by her husband, Ted, beloved children, Elizabeth (David), Richard (Lisa), and Julie (Laurent), and cherished grandchildren, Chloe, Matthew, Stephen, Joshua, Jennifer, Emily, Andrew, Margot and Ella. Donations in her honor may be made to UJA- JCC Greenwich.



