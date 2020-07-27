LIDOV--Alexandra Wool, of New York City, painter and poet, died on July 5. Born in 1927 in Uniontown, PA, she graduated from Radcliffe in 1948 with an MA in comparative literature and then taught at Bryn Mawr and Mt. Holyoke. Her poems appeared in American and European publications. She turned to painting and sculpture, studying in France, England and Norway in the post-war period. Subsequently her work appeared in group shows as well as in solo exhibitions at several New York and New England galleries. Alexandra was the beloved wife, unflagging support, and muse of the painter Arthur Lidov, and the gentle loving mother of Sarah Michaela Wool Lidov and Hart Gedaliel Wool Lidov. She will be sorely missed. Her poetry and her painting are her memorial.





