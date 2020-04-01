MILGRAM--Alexandra (Sasha), of Framingham, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Sasha grew up in the Bronx with her parents and dear sister Joan Gerver. She graduated Hunter College, and then studied and taught dance, until she married Stanley Milgram. They shared a passion for foreign travel and a love of family life until his untimely death in 1984. Sasha worked as a Social Worker at Self-Help, where she assisted holocaust survivors. After retirement, she led an active life for many years, surrounded by family and friends. Recently, she lived in Framingham, Massachusetts, near her son. Sasha is survived by her children Marc Milgram (and wife Arlene) of Framingham, and Michele Marques (and husband Miguel) of Richmond Hill, Ontario, as well as her beloved grandchildren Aaron and Jennifer Milgram. Graveside service will be private. Memorial observance will be held at a later date when social gatherings are possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Joyce Theater in NYC or The Greater Boston Food Bank. Joyce Theater donations - https://shop.joyce.org/dev/ contribute2.aspx The Greater Boston Food Bank - https://www.gbfb.org/ ways-to-give/honor- someone-special/ Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 1, 2020