O'KARMA--Alexandra, actress, died on September 6th in New York City. Born in 1948, she graduated from the National Cathedral School and Swarthmore College before making her home in New York with her beloved husband, the late actor Ian Stuart. A consummate actress herself, she appeared in plays across the United States, in Canada and in Britain, as well as in films such as "Terms of Endearment" and "Refuge". She was a woman of rare beauty, wit and intellectual curiosity, and bore a long illness with unimaginable courage. She is survived, and mourned, by her brother and sister-in-law Albert F. and Lynn W. Stevenson, her sister and brother- in-law Merril Stevenson and Robin Christopher, her nieces Jennifer L. Stevenson, Chloe Christopher McCann and Olivia B. Christopher, and her nephew William A. Stevenson.



