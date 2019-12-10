REISS--Alexandra Mattingly. February 22, 1987 - December 3, 2019. Aly, the beloved daughter of Steven A. Reiss and Mary A. Mattingly and sister of Tyler B. Reiss, died of medical causes on December 3, 2019. She was dedicated to teaching the disadvantaged, and was teaching second grade students in Philadelphia. She took great joy in helping provide them the tools for a better life. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:30am at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison at 81st. Contributions in her memory can be made to a fund dedicated to building a playground for first and second graders at the Bayard Taylor Elementary School in Philadelphia. The link for contributions is: https://foundationgive.com/ campaigns/5308/playworks- at-taylor
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019