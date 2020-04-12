Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEXIS GREGORY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREGORY--Alexis. Alexis Gregory passed away peacefully, at home, from Parkinson's Disease exacerbated by the Coronavirus. Alexis was born in Switzerland on April 26, 1936 of Russian parents, was educated at St. Bernard's School, The Choate School and Harvard University from which he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1957. He started his business career working with the famed Swiss art publisher, Albert Skira, in Geneva and New York. He then went on to become the founder and owner of The Vendome Press, a highly respected book publisher with a special commitment to the fine arts, music, architecture and culture in general. He was co-publisher of The Journal of Art, served for many years as a member of Sotheby's Advisory Board and served on The Visiting Committee of Paintings at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Fogg Museum at Harvard. He also served for three years as Chairman of The American Friends of The Israel Museum and was a board member and officer of Young Concert Artists. Together, with his friends Larry Lovett and Khalil Rizk, he was a founder of Venetian Heritage. He wrote several books on travel, The Golden Age of Travel, Life in The Gilded Age, Private Splendor, Families of Fortune, Place Vendome, and The Spirit of Venice. He also wrote many magazine articles for The Journal of Art, Art and Auction. Conde Nast Traveler, Town&Country and VanityFair. Starting in his twenties, Alexis built a major collection of Renaissance bronzes and 17th and 18th Century old master pictures. Finally, and closest to his heart, he founded The Vendome Prize in 2000. The prize is a European piano competition described by Le Figaro as the most prestigious piano competition. His greatest delight was working with and counseling brilliant young pianists, most of whom became his close friends. In recognition of his cultural contribution, he was awarded the position of Chevalier of the Legion d'Honneur in France, as well as being honored by the Italian government with the award of Cavalliere al Merito Della Republica Italiana. In addition to his many achievements, Alexis was known here and in Europe as gentleman of the old school, who enjoyed nothing more than entertaining his wide array of friends from all over the globe. He loved celebrating his birthdays and gave amazing parties in Sag Harbor, Venice, Paris and Rome. He mingled effortlessly at these parties, speaking one of his six fluent languages, as he entertained his guests from all over the world. Alexis was a member of The Knickerbocker Club and The Century Association. He was adored by his nieces and nephew and will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his older brother, Andre Gregory and his wife Cindy, as well as his younger brother, Peter and his wife, Jamee. In addition, he is survived by his niece, Samantha Gregory, her husband Roberto and daughter, Carolina as well as a niece, Marina Gregory and his nephew Nicolas Gregory. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mannes School of Music or Young Concert Artists in Alexis' honor. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020

